Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

We take a look at DJI's latest efforts into the immersive drone flight space

We see what the DJI Avarta brings to the table in our latest Quick Look.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Over the months and weeks, we've got our mitts on an array of different drones and drone equipment from various different technology companies, and today we're adding to that tale, as on the latest episode of Quick Look, we're given our thoughts on the DJI Avarta and the DJI Goggles.

This combination of gear includes the Avarta drone and the immersive Goggles that aim to provide a flying experience unlike anything else. You can slip this device on and then use it to see where you are flying the Avarta drone as though you are on board the little machine. Needless to say, it's a pretty interesting concept.

To see what we think about the DJI Avarta, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below.

HQ
We take a look at DJI's latest efforts into the immersive drone flight space


Loading next content