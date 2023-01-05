We take a look at DJI's latest efforts into the immersive drone flight space

HQ

Over the months and weeks, we've got our mitts on an array of different drones and drone equipment from various different technology companies, and today we're adding to that tale, as on the latest episode of Quick Look, we're given our thoughts on the DJI Avarta and the DJI Goggles.

This combination of gear includes the Avarta drone and the immersive Goggles that aim to provide a flying experience unlike anything else. You can slip this device on and then use it to see where you are flying the Avarta drone as though you are on board the little machine. Needless to say, it's a pretty interesting concept.

To see what we think about the DJI Avarta, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below.