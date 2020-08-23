We take a little look at the new gaming monitor from AOpen

The name might be a bit of a mouthful, but an unwieldy name isn't enough to stop us from checking out a new gaming monitor, especially one from an up and coming manufacturer that's looking to disrupt the market just a little. And so, without further ado, here's our latest Quick Look, this time showing off the AOpen HC2 Series 32 HC2 QUR P. See, it just rolls off the tongue...

You're watching Advertisements