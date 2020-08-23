Cookies

news

We take a little look at the new gaming monitor from AOpen

The GRTV is back in the studio, this time to take a closer look at the HC2 Series 32 HC2 QUR P gaming monitor.

The name might be a bit of a mouthful, but an unwieldy name isn't enough to stop us from checking out a new gaming monitor, especially one from an up and coming manufacturer that's looking to disrupt the market just a little. And so, without further ado, here's our latest Quick Look, this time showing off the AOpen HC2 Series 32 HC2 QUR P. See, it just rolls off the tongue...

