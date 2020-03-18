We take a closer look at Wasteland 3

We recently got to take a closer look at Wasteland 3, the post-apocalyptic threequel from Inxile Entertainment and the successor the deep and engaging RPG otherwise known as, you guessed it, Wasteland 2.

This new game, which is heading to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (despite Inxile having been picked up by Microsoft), is just a few weeks away with a release date planned for May 19. With the game's launch so close, we jumped at the chance to play the game at a recent event, and our impressions can be found in the video preview below. Enjoy.