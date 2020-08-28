We take a closer look at the Sony Xperia 1 II

You're watching Advertisements

We're approaching that time of year again where all of the latest smartphones descent on the market and try and compete for our attention. With these devices often costing an arm and a leg though, it's important that you pick up the best device for your money.

Today we are taking a look at the Sony Xperia 1 II and will be exploring whether it warrants your purchase when it hits stores. You can see our first impressions in the video above.