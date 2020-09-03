Cookies

We take a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung's new flagship tablet is about to wage war with the iPad Pro.

Samsung now looks poised to take on the iPad Pro with the launch of its new flagship tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. This feature-rich device comes with some pretty impressive specs and is reasonably priced when compared to its closest competitor.

If you're on the fence as to whether to pick this one up or if you just want to see what this latest device is capable of, then be sure to check out the video above.



