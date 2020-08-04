We take a closer look at the Razer Death Adder V2 Mini

You're watching Advertisements

Razer has built a big part of its reputation on the back of the Death Adder, its enduringly popular gaming mouse. If you're not familiar, the Death Adder product line has been a favourite for many gamers for years, and it got a long-awaited refresh just a few months ago. Now, Razer is back once again with a smaller version of the new V2, with its new, more compact form making it ideal for those with smaller hands. Check it out.