We take a closer look at the Pokémon TCG set Perfect Order

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A while back, we here at Gamereactor started sharing a bit about the Pokémon Trading Card Game, or TCG. It happened quite naturally, as content focusing on rare cards, booster pack openings, and collection challenges began to explode online, and seemed to tap into the same kind of culture we cover in our existing reporting.

So, to complement these videos, which have performed exceptionally well on Gamereactor since the beginning, here is an article giving you a quick overview of the latest set, Perfect Order.

March 27, 2026 was a landmark day for Pokémon collectors and players worldwide. With the launch of Perfect Order, The Pokémon Company has officially ushered in the next major era of the card game, drawing directly from Lumiose City and the events of Pokémon Legends: Z-A. So, what does it consist of?

Here is what's included in the Perfect Ordet ETB kit.

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The set's overall structure is as follows:



The main set: 88 cards covering everything from the new "Urban" Pokémon to the reintroduced Mega Evolutions.



Mega Evolution ex: 4 key cards (Zygarde, Starmie, Clefable, and Skarmory)



Illustration Rares: 11 IR cards and 6 SIR cards, which are the primary targets for collectors.



Unlike the massive releases we've seen over the last few years, Perfect Order is a remarkably small set. With just 124 cards in total (including the 36 Secret Rares), Perfect Order feels more focused, but there are major changes to the battles themselves.

The biggest change is the introduction of the Mega Evolution mechanic into the current format. Although it requires a "Mega Turbo" or specific Pokémon abilities to get them into play quickly, their HP and damage are so immense that they can decide battles in a single turn. In particular, the combination of Decidueye ex and Vivillon has proven to be a feared strategy.

There are also smaller Booster Bundles.

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For collectors:

For collectors, there is no doubt about what is at the top of the wish list. Meowth ex (Special Illustration Rare) has already been hailed as the set's absolute "chase". The card features a charming Meowth in beautiful colours, and its in-game value makes it all the more sought-after.

Here is Meowth ex SIR.

Where should you start?

If you want to get started with Perfect Order, there are several ways to approach it. The classic Elite Trainer Box (ETB) is still the best option for most people, as it contains 9 packs and an exclusive Alakazam promo card that cannot be found anywhere else. Furthermore, these ETBs provide an overview of all the set's cards, as well as the basic additions you'll need if you want to build a team for battle.