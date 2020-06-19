LIVE

news

We take a closer look at the Huawei Matepad Pro

We ponder the new tablet from Huawei and weigh up the pros and cons of stepping outside of the Android and Apple ecosystems.

Huawei continues to push out new products to rival those from hardware manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and Sony, and the latest offering from the Chinese tech giant is the Matepad Pro, a new device to challenge Android tablets and the overall dominance of the iPad.

Of course, with the high profile issues that Huawei has had to deal with regarding software after moving away from Google's Android ecosystem, it's not a straightforward decision to ditch your current setup and jump ship, and that being the case Magnus is in the studio to talk you through the pros (value for money and a good set of features) and cons (fewer apps and a reliance on Huawei's own infrastructure) of the Matepad Pro.

