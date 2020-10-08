We take a closer look at the Death Adder V2 Pro

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
There are few gaming peripherals out there that can attract the same level of consumer loyalty as the Death Adder, Razer's ever-popular gaming mouse and the focus of our latest Quick Look series. In the attached preview, Magnus talks us through all of the latest features that have been added to the new V2 Pro while giving you the chance to take a closer look at the latest iteration of one of the most popular gaming mice around.
Loading next content