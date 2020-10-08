English
We take a closer look at the Death Adder V2 Pro

Razer has updated its evergreen mouse with a few new tricks.

There are few gaming peripherals out there that can attract the same level of consumer loyalty as the Death Adder, Razer's ever-popular gaming mouse and the focus of our latest Quick Look series. In the attached preview, Magnus talks us through all of the latest features that have been added to the new V2 Pro while giving you the chance to take a closer look at the latest iteration of one of the most popular gaming mice around.

