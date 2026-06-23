We stopped by the Pokémon Go Fest in Copenhagen

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If there's one thing in this world that can annoy me just a little bit more than it should, it's when I'm out on a long walk playing Pokémon Go and people come up to me and ask, "Pokémon Go, so do people still play that?" I just want to reply, "Yeah, you can see I am." What else do you think I'm doing right now, standing here staring intently at my phone as if I'm trying to decipher Da Vinci's notebook?

It's as if many people still associate Pokémon Go with that crazy summer of 2016, when everyone suddenly gathered in parks, town squares, and along the waterfront, hunting digital creatures with the same seriousness as if world peace depended on an extra-powerful Pidgey. But games can certainly live on beyond their initial moment in the spotlight. Some games fade away quickly, but others keep growing, taking on new forms, and bringing people together in ways that can actually be quite touching when you're right in the middle of it.

And if you wanted proof that Pokémon Go isn't just still alive, but is actually doing better than it has in a very long time, you should have been in Copenhagen during Pokémon Go Fest 2026. Over the weekend, tens of thousands of players roamed the streets of Copenhagen, and Fælledparken was filled with trainers, phones, power banks, rain jackets, merchandise bags, raid groups, families, geeks, and people from all over the world, all there for the same reason: they wanted to catch Pokémon. They wanted to be part of something and I have to admit that it hit me much harder than I had expected.

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I was put in touch with the Pokémon Go team through Magnus, editor-in-chief here at Gamereactor, and was offered VIP and media access so I could enter Fælledparken all three afternoons. It was absolutely awesome to be allowed to do that, and I felt very privileged to have that opportunity, so thanks to Magnus, the Pokémon Go team, and Niantic for letting me have that experience. It's not every day you get to walk around a park filled with Pokémon Go players and at the same time say that you're actually there for work. It's probably the best cover for adult responsibilities I've experienced in a long time.

I arranged with my friend Ea that we'd go to Copenhagen on Thursday evening and stay with a friend and her family, so we could be ready Friday morning to enjoy the City Experience. There, you could walk around the city and find many of the same Pokémon spawns and activities as you could inside Fælledparken, which meant, in practice, that all of Copenhagen became part of the event. We had to swing by the park first, though, to pick up our media badges so we could get a little extra TLC inside the festival grounds themselves.

When we arrived at Fælledparken, there were already hundreds of people at the entrance. Many were standing in line to pick up merchandise they'd ordered along with their tickets, and inside the park, it was also quite crowded. We quickly realised, though, that since our access to the park didn't start until the afternoon, there wasn't really anything in there for us in the morning. No spawns, no PokéStops, no Pokémon, and most importantly, no reason to stand there staring longingly at a digital candy store we couldn't get anything out of yet.

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So once we'd got our badge, we headed out to what I can only guess was the north side of Fælledparken, where there was a small park area with a playground and a lake. We spent the first hour there, and especially the last few minutes of each hour were intense because that's when Unown showed up instead of the usual Pokémon. I experienced that in Berlin too, and it's still one of the strangest and most intense things about Go Fest. Suddenly, grown adults are rushing around after weird letters because there's a small chance that one of them might be shiny. From the outside, it must look like some kind of collective panic over the alphabet, but from the inside, it makes perfect sense.

After that, we started tackling the challenges we'd been given around the city. Ea wanted to check out the various LEGO areas because there was a challenge involving collecting stamps, so we walked from Fælledparken and Trianglen toward the city centre. Along the way, we came to Kongens Have, where thousands of Pokémon Go players were wandering around. It was a park filled with PokéStops and Gyms, and it was actually a little intense because people were packed so tightly together. One of the stamps we needed was right in the middle of the park, so we plunged into the sea of people, did what we had to do, and made our way out again. I think many of the people walking around Kongens Have were waiting for their chance to enter Fælledparken later that day.

We walked on past the Botanical Garden, which wasn't nearly as crowded as Kongens Have, and since I knew the Botanical Garden has that beautiful butterfly house, we popped in there. And that's really what City Experience works so well for. You don't just go from one checkpoint to the next, you actually explore the city, you go to places you might not otherwise have gone. After seeing lots of beautiful butterflies and spending time in extremely hot and humid greenhouses filled with palm trees and a damp, tropical atmosphere, we continued toward Strøget and Rådhuspladsen, where we found LEGO stores and collected more stamps. We also found out where we could encounter Pikachu against a special LEGO backdrop, and by that point we'd already walked about 13 kilometres.

So we needed a little break, so we took the S-train to Østerport and headed back toward Fælledparken for our park session from 2 to 6PM. When we walked in, it really felt like stepping into the very heart of the event. There were spawns everywhere, PokéStops everywhere, and most importantly, raids all over the place. If you spotted a legendary Pokémon you wanted to raid, you'd just hop into the Gym it was in, and the lobby would fill up in seconds, no matter what raid it was. It was absolutely amazing to experience because in everyday life you usually find yourself hoping that just three other people will bother to join a raid, but here it was as if the entire park was breathing in unison with the game.

We were pretty tired in the legs though, and our media badge came to our rescue. It gave us access to an area for media and content creators, where there was some food, something to drink, and most importantly, a restroom that wasn't made of plastic and desperation. We spent the next four hours going in and out of the media area, recharging our energy, heading back out into the park, exploring the zones, catching Pokémon, raiding, teasing each other, and comparing shinies.

Ea and I had a little competition to see who could find the rarest shinies, which, of course, aren't quite as rare at Go Fest as they are the rest of the year, but that doesn't make them any less satisfying to find. She caught a lot of the ones I wanted, while I caught more of the ones I already had. So we teased each other a bit, as you do when friendship is also about quietly annoying each other over digital colour variants of pocket monsters.

At 5:30PM, one of the major highlights took place. Around 2,000 trainers gathered at the marked areas in the park, and that's where the first Mega Mewtwo raids began. There were absolutely absurd numbers of people in the lobby, and we all battled one of the most iconic and powerful Pokémon in the entire game. We also had to hold our phones up in the air, and for a few seconds, the game activated the flashlights on everyone's phones simultaneously. It was both beautiful and a little bit creepy, but it's really something special to stand with thousands of other people and see everyone's phones doing the same thing at the same time. But it was also really cool, and people were cheering, shouting, and getting totally into it.

I was lucky enough to catch a Shiny Mewtwo with a Christianshavn background—one you could only get at the event—and not only that, but the green monster had pretty good stats. It was one of those moments when you feel incredibly lucky. After the first day, we left the park and headed home. We'd walked about 25 kilometres, caught 43 Shinies, and the best Pokémon was without a doubt my Shiny Mewtwo with the Christianshavn background. Not a bad Friday, I'd say.

Day two started with a train from Glostrup, a transfer at Central Station, and on toward Kastellet and the Gefion Fountain, where there was another stamp we needed to get. Ea hadn't seen The Little Mermaid yet, so we walked out there; she took a bunch of pictures, and I sat on a bench and watched the tourists. Tourists can actually be a bit "shiny," if you think about it. They stand out, they move in groups, and some of them have hats and bags that are so eye-catching they almost deserve their own Pokédex entry.

Among other things, Ea struck up a conversation with an English woman who'd found a pretty ingenious solution for protecting her phone from rain and sun. She had a small umbrella that attached directly to the phone case. Those tourists really know their stuff. There are a lot of them; they take up space and make a bit of noise, but they're also a big part of the Copenhagen experience. It actually struck me what a funny contrast there was in the fact that they were walking around looking at the sights, while we were sitting there watching them look at the sights. Both groups were having a good time. Everyone won. Anyway, that was a bit of a tangent, but that's part of the deal when you're walking around a city playing Pokémon Go for three days.

As the clock approached 1PM, we started making our way back toward Fælledparken. There, we experienced much of the same as the day before, only with significantly more people. It was Saturday, after all, and people clearly had more opportunity to be there. For a guy like me, who sometimes has a hard time with large crowds, it could get intense, but it never became uncomfortable. And the reason was very simple. These were my people.

Pokémon hunters from all over Europe, and surely from large parts of the rest of the world as well, had gathered in this beautiful park to catch, raid, trade, chat, and just hang out together. It somehow felt like coming home. There were geeks, families, kids, adults, beautiful people, ugly people, tall people, short people, people in cosplay, people in raincoats, people with way too many power banks, and people who had clearly planned this weekend like a small-scale military operation. And it was absolutely fantastic.

And as an extra little geeky bonus, I also met some of the content creators I watch on YouTube myself, who are actually among the biggest names in the Pokémon Go world. It's a strange experience to be walking around Fælledparken and suddenly see Trainer Tips Nick, whom I've been watching for years, standing there in real life among all the other trainers. Brandon Tan was there, too, and he was practically running around taking selfies with people while saying "selfies while I walk," which is somehow exactly as chaotic and effective as you'd imagine. Billy from The Trainer Club was also in the park, though I didn't get a chance to meet him myself. But just the fact that those people were there made the event even bigger for me. It no longer felt like just a Danish Pokémon Go event. It felt like an international gathering for the entire game's community.

It might sound a little silly, but when you've been watching these people on YouTube for years, and they're suddenly walking around in the same place as you, the distance between the game on your phone and the whole world that exists around it becomes much smaller. It was a bit like seeing some of the game's walking landmarks pop up among tents, PokéStops, and tired players with aching legs. And that actually just made the weekend even more special.

The weather forecast had otherwise been very bleak before we left for Copenhagen, and rain was predicted for both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, there were only four or five fairly heavy showers over the course of the two days, and they lasted no more than five to ten minutes each. It was as if the weather gods had taken pity on the park, so people could walk around without being wrapped up in rain gear, ponchos, and shawls the whole time. When a shower did come, you'd just take shelter somewhere, and then you'd strike up a conversation with the people who were standing there too. That's one of the cool things about Pokémon Go, you always have something to talk about. What have you caught? How many Shinies do you have? Did you get the one with the background? Want to trade? Did you get a Lucky? The social aspect just happens almost on its own.

I don't think people fully understand just how strong the community around Pokémon Go is, both in Denmark and around the world. It's a game, yes, but it's also an excuse to get outside, talk to strangers, meet up with friends, and share little moments that sound trivial on paper but feel pretty significant in practice. Later on the second day, I messaged my colleague Lotte, who I knew was in the park, and we met her near the entrance. We started a party, as you can do in the game, where up to four players can walk around together and see each other on the map. It's a really nice way to play because you can hang out together but still play your own game. You're social without having to stop all the time and coordinate everything like a board meeting.

I'm sure there were plenty of other people from the Vejle area in the park too, but it was simply so packed with people that it was hard to recognise anyone. It all ended once again with Mega Mewtwo raids, and this time there were about 2,200 people raiding together. By the end of day two, we'd walked about 18 kilometres and caught another 44 Shinies. By that point, my body was starting to send little warning signals to my brain, but we were ready for day three anyway.

On the third day, Ea had figured out that we were missing some tasks in Frederiksberg, so off we went. I'm not entirely sure we found the route Pokémon Go had envisioned for us. In fact, I'm pretty sure we ended up seeing a part of Frederiksberg that's only seen by those who actually live there, and maybe a few confused people like us. Not that we felt unsafe or exposed, but I'm pretty sure that at one point we were practically walking into some people's backyards.

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We did, however, find a park near a school or maybe a university building, to be honest, I have a hard time remembering which, and there we caught what we needed to. After that, we made our way quietly toward the city centre, since we still had our third and final day in Fælledparken ahead of us. By this point, our bodies were really starting to protest the amount of physical activity we'd put them through. So we found a café near Rådhuspladsen, sat down, had something good to eat, and actually enjoyed the quite nice weather.

Later, as we started heading toward Fælledparken, we ran into an obstacle we actually knew was there: the Copenhagen Sprint bike race. The course was laid out in such a way that it was very difficult to cross the street and make our way over to Østerport and Fælledparken. So we followed the course for a while to find a spot where we could get to the other side. Along the way, we saw a lot of cyclists, which Ea especially cheered and shouted for, while I ended up with an extremely ugly cap with "Copenhagen Sprint" on it, which made me look like a car mechanic from the 1970s.

We also got some hard candy and took a walk across a footbridge that can only be described as extremely scary. It wobbled, bent, and swayed in the air in a way that made both Ea and me absolutely hate every single second on it. But we made it across, crossed the bike race route, and suddenly found ourselves behind Østerport Station, from where we could finally head toward Fælledparken for the last time.

By this point, I'd caught all the shiny Pokémon I'd hoped for when the weekend began, and now it was really mostly about catching as many extras as possible so I'd have something to trade later. By the third day, we'd both caught what we wanted, which meant we could enjoy the experience and the people even more. We were sore and tired, so we split up for a bit at times, so one of us could walk around while the other could just relax. The soreness and exhaustion had hit us, but in some strange way, it almost made the experience better. It felt like proof that we'd really been there. We'd walked the city inside out. We'd caught, raided, laughed, sweated, cursed our aching legs, and seen Copenhagen through Pokémon Go glasses.

Just like the other days, it all ended with Mega Mewtwo, and by the time we left the park, we could barely walk. Ea had even had to stop by the first aid station because her knee suddenly gave out, and we more or less had to drag ourselves to Østerport Station, where we took the train back to Glostrup. The Pokémon Go party was over.

And what a finale.

We'd probably had one of the best experiences of our lives during this celebration of Pokémon Go, which turns 10 in 2026. The tally for the entire weekend was that I caught 143 Shinies, walked nearly 70 kilometres over three days, and caught all the Shinies I'd set out to find, plus a few more. I arrived home in Vejle at 9:30PM on Sunday evening and had to serve as an examiner in Tornbjerg the next morning, so there wasn't much time to rest. But honestly, what an experience. It was fantastic.

And the crazy thing is that my own numbers were just a tiny drop in the enormous Pokémon ocean that Copenhagen had become that weekend. Because afterward, the numbers for the entire event were released, and they're almost hard to comprehend, even when you were right in the middle of it yourself. 60,000 tickets were sold for gameplay in Fælledparken, there were 74,275 ticketed participants in Copenhagen, and across the city, 613,956 Pokémon Go players were registered. Inside Fælledparken, 11,795,870 Pokémon were caught; during citywide gameplay for ticket holders, 50,780,984 were caught; and across all of Copenhagen, a total of 78,644,331 Pokémon were caught. That's so many little digital creatures that you almost feel sorry for Professor Willow if he has to catalog them all afterward.

But the numbers make sense when I think back on the weekend, because it felt huge. Not just "there are a lot of people in a park" huge, but truly as if an extra layer had been added to the whole of Copenhagen for a few days. A layer of raids, spawns, check-ins, LEGO stores, tourists, content creators, tired legs, rain showers, a sense of community, and grown-ups who were, in all seriousness, chasing Unown around a lake. That was Pokémon Go at its best, because the game wasn't just happening on the phone. It took place in the city, among people, and in all those little moments when you just struck up a conversation with someone because you were both taking shelter from the rain or waiting for a raid lobby to fill up.

I really hope Go Fest comes back to Copenhagen. The event sold out in Europe for the first time, and it was also the first year that all three in-person Go Fest events sold out. That really says something about how strong the game still is, and how much people are willing to travel, walk, sweat, freeze, charge their power banks, and ruin their knees just to be a part of it. However, experience also shows that Go Fest usually changes cities every year, so I'm not sure Copenhagen will get the honour again right away. But we can always hope. Fælledparken worked out fantastically, Copenhagen worked out fantastically, and the whole way the city and the game intertwined was one of the best things about the weekend.

Fortunately, Go Fest isn't over yet, because Go Fest Global takes place on July 11 and 12 from 10AM to 7PM local time, and it's free for all coaches who log in during the event. That means everyone can join in, even those who weren't standing in Fælledparken with aching legs and a phone that was heating up like a little technological potato. The Global event will be an intense experience, but also a celebration of what Pokémon Go does best. It gets people out walking, it gets people to meet each other, it gets strangers to chat during a rain shower, and it reminds people like me why I'm still playing it, ten years after someone first asked if people still did.

Yes, we do.

And after that weekend in Copenhagen, I'm pretty sure we'll keep at it for a while longer. Let's GO!