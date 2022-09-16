We spoke to Stefanie Joosten about the challenges of recording voices and motion capture during the pandemic

HQ

Back in 2015 the Dutch model and actress Stefanie Joosten gained instant stardom in the gaming industry thanks to her role as the mysterious elite soldier Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Since then, Joosten has continued working in the industry, and soon we'll get to see her again in the upcoming action game Wanted: Dead.

This time she even gets to deliver some proper voice lines as she provides likeness and voice acting for Vivienne Niemantsverdriet. The character is described as a former celebrity chef turned mercenary and master gunsmith - the rather unconventional career path should probably give you a good idea about the game's overall tone.

But that's not all, as Joosten also handled all of the voice - and cutscene direction. As the game was produced during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, this proved quite a challenge, Joosten told us at Gamescom:

"A big challenge was that we had to work throughout the pandemic. A lot of stuff happened online and remotely. We had motion capture done in Japan, while we were in Europe. Then we did the voice performances here in Europe. There was a lot of challenges, but we overcame them. I think we were quite successful and gave the game a lot of flair and a fun atmosphere."

During the game Vivienne Niemantsverdriet and a host of other mercenaries will follow the commands of the player character Lt. Hannah Stone, a tough as nails Lieutenant in the (hopefully) fictional "Zombie Unit" of the Hong Kong Police, who is trying to uncover a major corporate conspiracy.

"This game really takes you along for a ride with this group that is with Lieutenant Stone," Joosten explains. "You'll get to hang out with them for a week, and you are kind of being thrown into the middle of the story. There is a lot of personality in the cutscenes, and I really hope that, along the ride, you will laugh and cringe at the characters and really love them as much as we grew to love them."

You can watch our whole interview with Stefanie Joosten and creative director on Wanted: Dead, Sergei Kolobashkin, below. Wanted: Dead releases February 14, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.