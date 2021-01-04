We spent 100 billion hours watching YouTube gaming content in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

YouTube has just reported that gamers burned through a staggering 100 billion hours worth of gaming content in 2020. This is YouTube Gaming's most successful year to date.

Minecraft was the game that led the charge with 201 billion views (or roughly one fifth of the total traffic generated for gaming as a whole). Following this, the second most viewed game was Roblox with 75 billion views and the third was Garena Free Fire with 72 billion views.

The site also shared some other pretty interesting statistics. During 2020, more than 80,000 YouTube Gaming creators hit 100,000 subscribers, over 1,000 gaming creators hit 5 million subscribers and over 350 gaming creators reached a whopping 10 million subscribers.

