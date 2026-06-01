We speak to the sole developer behind the Alan Wake-esque game The Pines

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It can be incredibly difficult to keep up with the barrage of game titles that are both announced and released on an almost daily basis. Modern development tools are readily available and easier to use than ever before, which is why more people than ever are keen to tell unique stories through unique gameplay systems.

Today we're spotlighting a game that, amidst the deluge of game announcements, still managed to catch our attention. The Pines comes from Dutch team Studio Abattoir, but more specifically, it's being developed by just one man, Kevin Jochems, and although he has plenty of experience in the film industry, this is his first game.

In The Pines, you play as Walker, who is sent to a remote therapeutic clinic to heal, but which quickly turns into a nightmare. What follows is what Jochems describes as a "proper RPG" with gear, skill trees, and dialogue choices that shape the landscape and the inhabitants of this small Twin Peaks-esque village community.

We spoke to the sole developer about the game and you can see the full interview below.

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Gamereactor: Most people were very surprised by the production values in this trailer, and we certainly thought: "Where on earth did this come from?2

Jochems: "So it's just that I want to be immersed in a world, and I feel that if I went with an easier style, the world wouldn't be as interesting - at least for the story I'm trying to tell."

Gamereactor: The production values are certainly sky-high, no doubt about it. But perhaps more interesting is the level of ambition here. Can you tell us a bit about what sort of game we're dealing with here? And how did you arrive at this particular framework?

Jochems: "Pines is an RPG. I really want the player to become the Edward Walker they want to become. But very early in development, when I was still trying to understand the story, I toyed with the idea of an open-world game that was seriously dark. You have a character, and he's in a town, and he has to keep it secret that he is... well, that he is a serial killer - but that was really hard to pull off. So it evolved into this, but the RPG freedom is still there. The player can be a good detective, they can be more of a bad detective, but they can also be a complete psychopath."

Gamereactor: So what traditional RPG structures can be found here? You talk a lot about freedom, but how does that manifest itself? Do you shape your own narrative?

Jochems: "Yeah, yeah, yeah, for sure. For instance, there's a rumour in the game where you can explore a pig farm. This is what I would call 'side content', and for that encounter alone there are four different outcomes. And one of the outcomes is that it triggers the 'Stalker System', so to speak."

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Selve byen lader til at være åben.

Gamereactor: Okay, so specific ways for the player to shape the narrative, check. How does that fit in with the open world? How much freedom does the player have, structurally speaking?

Jochems: "It's really open. The game begins with Edward Walker having a conversation with his therapist, which is also in the trailer. But it's also one of the early moments where players can make choices, like in Fallout 3 where you have the exam at the start. It's not entirely like that, but it's also a moment where you create your character. And you have a conversation with your therapist where they ask you questions, and your answers will influence what kind of character you are in the game.

"From there you go to Pines. And Pines isn't a massive world, but it's quite big - especially for a solo developer - to fill with content. And the game begins at the retreat, which serves as the 'normal stuff'. And at some point in the story, the gates in the town open, and then you have the area around the forest. And it's open to explore."

Gamereactor: This is really starting to sound like an open-world RPG. So let's take it to the absolute extreme - is there loot? Do you have an inventory?

Jochems: "Yeah, you have different weapons, clothes, and sets, all with different stats."

Gamereactor: So an RPG with a semi-open world, loot, dialogue choices - this is starting to sound massive. Could you perhaps elaborate a bit on this setting? Most people seem to be pointing to games like Alan Wake and stories like Twin Peaks.

Jochems:"Actually, it's not that it's derivative of Twin Peaks - it's just that it seems like a great framework: someone arrives in an unfamiliar, mysterious place and learns about all these intrigues alongside both the viewer and the player. It's such a good way to frame a narrative, right? It's just a classic 'fish out of water' story.

"I think in the world. And of course it's been done—maybe also BioShock—it's also a fish-out-of-water story. But the tone feels unique to me. For example, some of the small dialogue sequences in the trailer with the people in the house. Or a woman sitting in front of the door. It's a sinister mood that feels very new to me. I can't quite remember it being presented like this elsewhere. A big influence has been Alan Wake, and also the town. I remember in Alan Wake 1 I just walked around to find the little radio things and so on. So Alan Wake is a big influence. I think what's unique is the mix between genres: a real RPG with skills and... and horror."

Et stort fokus lader til at være de her efterforskninger, som du selv kan følge til dørs.

Gamereactor: When you describe it, it sounds like a massive project. Are you doing it all on your own?

Jochems: "Yeah - and what you said at the start, "where does this come from", that's really been me for three years in my basement just thinking about the game. And tonight before I made the trailer, I said to my girlfriend: "hopefully someone will even notice it", because I've put a lot of time into it. And I thought if only two people thought it could be fun, then maybe it wasn't worth it. But that ended up not being the case."

Gamereactor: If we go back to Twin Peaks as another example: if there's one thing I think many people associate with Twin Peaks, it's this very honest mix of elements - elements that are dramatic, scenes that are funny, and moments that are moving. It feels as though there's a beauty in the horror and the mystery. Is that what you're aiming for?

Jochems: "Yeah, absolutely. I've always made short films, and they were quite dark and humorous. I have to hold myself back so I don't go too far with humour, because it's also horror—so I don't want to undermine the horror. I really want to keep them separate."

Der er rigeligt at udforske, og efterforske.

Gamereactor: Are you going for a 'hard-hitting horror', or is it more of a simmering atmosphere?

Jochems: "There are definitely moments where you'll be scared, for sure, but in terms of the nature of the atmosphere, there won't be many cheap jump scares.

"So let's say you did a quest and you did it wrong or right, whatever - but then that man from the meeting becomes a stalker, and he's gone from the meeting point, and you know he's after you through the forest. And then it gets dark. You hear footsteps behind you. So, yeah - that's where the horror really lives, I think."

Gamereactor: So you've been tinkering with it for several years all on your own, and have now shown it to the world. Can you tell us a bit about how you intend to launch it? What's your strategy?

Jochems: "As of now, I won't do any early access. It will definitely have closed playtests but I would like to launch it as finished as possible. You pay once and you get the complete package. I also really like the things CDPR or Hello Games do for example with free content updates."

Gamereactor: So what if a platform owner reached out to you? Would you be interested in the support, even if you had to relinquish some control?

Jochems: "I am in talks with publishers but that's all very early. I don't think I would like to give up creative control on the game. Although I am certainly open to new ideas if they make the game better. But i'm not rushing any decisions at this point. But yes, support is certainly welcome if it helps me make the game better.

"I could do with a bit of help, because I'm very new to making games. I've only played games my whole life; I've never made one, so I'm really new to it. But I don't think I need help to finish the game. I think I spent two years building the systems: a good inventory system, a combat system, all those kinds of things - dialogue, quest system - and now I can produce content pretty quickly. Yeah, so I make something, I test it, I ask a friend to come and test it, and they say this sucks, and then I take it out. Pretty simple."

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Gamereactor: Now that you're sitting here working on it over these long periods of time, what's your view on AI tools in game development? Is it something you've tried out? Are there strengths and weaknesses? Where are you with that in your process?

Jochems: "The only things I use AI for are learning and some testing. So if I - let's say I need to figure out how to model clothes? How can I rig it to a character? And then I ask AI to do a bit of research on that, and then AI finds all the links, and then I can watch the tutorials and see how everything works. So it's like a knowledge bank. It's mostly that I don't have to search for four hours to find what I'm looking for.

"In terms of generative AI, I don't really think about it. I think people can always tell. Personally, if I get an email from someone, I can immediately tell whether it's AI or not. So I think: "OK, why didn't you take the time to write me an email?"

"But then there's testing. When it comes to dialogue, having AI read my script aloud to me provides me with critical feedback. When something is read out loud, the tone is completely different. That's really the extent of it."

Gamereactor: So how long can we expect the game to last once it's finally finished?

Jochems: "It really depends on the player, of course. Because I still come up with fun ideas, and I think it could be a fun side story the player can do. I hope the main story is around eight hours, maybe? And, yeah, plus 20 hours of side stuff? Yeah, sure. I think maybe 25-30 hours if you do most of everything."

The Pines thus appears to be a unique, exciting and endlessly ambitious game project, and we can't wait to follow it all the way to launch.