We solve the "mystery" of the copyright message from the official Pokémon account

Pokémon is the talk of the town, with celebrations for its 30th anniversary underway and Pokémon Presents just around the corner, we are all paying closer attention than ever to developments on social media.

The official Pokémon X account has posted a "mysterious" message in the form of a 2004 copyright notice. Many fans have been puzzled by this message and are looking for the most outlandish interpretation possible, but the truth is that it is nothing more and nothing less than the copyright screen that appears when you start Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen on GBA, an image that we will be able to see this Friday when the games are released on Nintendo Switch at a price of €20.

More details about the game may also be revealed during Pokémon Presents. Will it be possible to capture Deoxys? While it's true that Pokémon Pokopia, which launches next week, is the most popular game right now, the classic Pokémon titles always have a special place in our hearts and always give us a lot to talk about.

Gotta catch 'em all?