We sit down and analyse Zack Snyder in the latest Film Frenzy

For some reason, there always seems to be a conversation swirling around Zack Snyder. Even when he doesn't have a new movie coming out, people can't help but resist debating whether he's one of the great action directors or whether he just can't produce a good movie without making it a 4-hour megacut.

On the latest Film Frenzy, Ben and Alex sit down to try and understand this man and his love of slow motion. At the start, we criticise the latest efforts in the Rebel Moon franchise, but by the end, we still want to see more from this new sci-fi effort.

It's a baffling mix of opinions, but as much as we may despise the over usage of slow motion, to say goodbye to it would be too deep a cut. Check out the full discussion below: