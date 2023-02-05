We shouldn't be worried about a The Last of Us-style Cordyceps infection, says mycologist

HQ

No doubt many of you have been watching HBO's The Last of Us and maybe even replaying Naughty Dog's fabulous video game, and starting to ponder whether fungi is a real threat to humanity. Well, according to mycologist Paul Stamets, the Cordyceps fungus in the show is far from a threat to humanity.

Speaking about fungus and The Last of Us on Twitter, Stamets stated:

"I have just finished watching the second episode of #TheLastOfUs and I have two opinions.

"First, I'm a science-fiction fan and I love weaving the creative elements of fungi into the narrative.

"But let's get real. Cordyceps can not infect humans."

Stamets continued by adding: "This is fiction weaved into a theme speckled with mycology and exploiting Mycophobia: the fear of fungi. It is natural for humans to fear that which is powerful but mysterious and misunderstood."

As for what Cordyceps can actually do for humanity, he noted: "In reality, Fungi offer us today some of the best solutions that are needed for solving many of the existential threats that we face. In fact, Cordyceps-like fungi could replace the majority of chemical pesticides with an ecologically rational and economically scalable solution."

But we live in a world loving fiction and stories, so if Cordyceps fungus did become our enemy, would we have a chance? Stamets concluded with a pretty eye-opening statement:

"Breaking news: they are everywhere, all the time, and you live with them 24/7. These very fungi exist under every footstep that you take.

"Fungi will never be defeated.

"Our survival depends on a peace treaty with Fungi.

"Mycologists can help by being the ambassadors....to our friends, the fantastic Fungi !"

So needless to say, fungi are friends.