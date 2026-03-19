We shine the spotlight on Crimson Desert on the latest The Gamereactor Show

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Today is the big day for Pearl Abyss and Crimson Desert fans, as the action game officially launches around Europe in the final hours of March 19. Many of you will likely be waiting until tomorrow, March 20, before getting involved in the game, but if you are looking for a further exploration into what this anticipated project has to offer, beyond reading our dedicated review, you can join Alex and I for the latest The Gamereactor Show episode.

This week, we spend the majority of the episode discussing Crimson Desert, delving into the parts of the wider game that we adore and the parts that perhaps don't connect as well. This is all while discussing recent trends and what we expect from the title in the long haul, now that the mega launch has come about.

We do also find a bit of time to discuss the hugely controversial DLSS 5 and the wild Subnautica 2 situation, so be sure to tune in to hear our thoughts on two of the week's biggest stories too.

You can catch Episode 84 of The Gamereactor Show below or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.