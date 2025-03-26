We share ridiculous and reasonable expectations about the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It's almost time for Nintendo to properly prepare the world for the Nintendo Switch 2. Sure, the console was revealed at the start of the year, but it was a concise video that served more as a quick tech presentation than anything, and which pointed fans' attention to this April when a massive Direct - which we expect to focus more on the console and also on its "launch" games - will be held. So, with this almost here, we've dedicated the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to Nintendo's successor system.

In the episode, Alex and I discuss what we expect to see in the show, covering the likely and reasonable predictions, all before throwing logic out of the window and posing some crazier ideas that would make us very happy if Nintendo offered them up.

We also cap off the episode by segueing onto Grand Theft Auto VI once again, before recapping Assassin's Creed Shadows' launch reception briefly too.

You can listen to this latest episode of the show below, or you can head to your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.