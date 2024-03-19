We share our thoughts on a mid-gen console refresh in the latest Gaming Gossip

HQ

There has been a lot of talk about what a mid-gen console refresh could bring to consumers, with this topic sparked back to life thanks to the PS5 Pro specs being leaked recently. Well, to pick up and discuss this matter, the Gaming Gossip gang have come together to ask the very important question of whether we actually need mid-gen console refreshes this generation?

With Sony being transparent about its limited first-party plans this coming fiscal year, with Xbox having new hardware planned for this holiday period, and the Switch successor being closer than further away, we discuss how/whether a PS5 Pro would actually benefit consumers. Plus, we get into the meaty details about what kind of price point it could sit, and likewise if a PS5 Pro debuting this autumn could suggest that a highly anticipated game could arrive sooner than expected...

Check out all of this and more in the seventh episode of the show below.