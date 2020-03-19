Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

We share our personal updates surrounding COVID-19

Editors from across the Gamereactor global network continue to share their personal updates in our new video series 'Out of Office'.

COVID-19, or coronavirus, continues to ravage the world and since the Gamereactor network is spread across multiple countries and continents, we recently kicked off a new video series titled 'Out of Office' where editors from across the globe share their personal updates surrounding the pandemic.

GRTV editor Dóri shared his yesterday and this time, it's Lisa's turn, who is in self-isolation across the pond in the US. Check the latest update out below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
We share our personal updates surrounding COVID-19


Loading next content