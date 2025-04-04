We share our opinions on the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

This week has been a monumental one for Nintendo fans as the Japanese video game titan and console maker properly presented the Nintendo Switch 2 to the world as part of a mega Direct. This was then followed by a ton of coverage that we gathered from our time at a premiere event in Paris, which so far has led to dedicated previews of the console itself, plus Mario Kart World and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

But looking back to the show itself, what did we really think about it? Alex and I recently sat down to recap the Direct and to discuss whether it will go down as one for the ages or if Nintendo ultimately underwhelmed with what it offered its fans.

To hear our broad array of opinions, be sure to listen to the 49th episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or head to your favourite podcast provider (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker) to listen to it there instead.