We share our hopes for Star Wars Outlaws on the latest episode of Gaming Gossip

Yesterday was a big day for Star Wars and Ubisoft fans as the story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws made its debut, and as the recent leak from Ubisoft stated, it has confirmed the August release date.

With this big reveal in mind, we've decided to make the game the focus of our latest episode of Gaming Gossip, where only Ben and David came together to geek out about Star Wars and to talk about what we hope the game will include.

We also briefly chat about what this announcement means for Ubisoft's future slate of projects and how or if this news will affect what will be the biggest draws for the Ubisoft Forward in June.

Check out the new episode of the show below.