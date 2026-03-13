We share our BAFTA Games Awards predictions on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

TGIF, right? As usual, we're back with a brand-new episode of The Gamereactor Show and to round out this week, we've got a bumper episode dedicated entirely to the BAFTA Games Awards show, which yesterday received its full slate of nominations across a variety of categories.

To this end, Alex and I sat down to discuss all things BAFTA, working steadily through the categories and discussing who we believe should win each respective award and giving reasons as to why.

This does make up the majority of this week's episode, but we do find a little bit of time to talk about the recent Battlefield Studios layoffs, Jeff Kaplan's Blizzard departure reasoning, and also the changes to PEGI ratings.

Catch all of this and more on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.