We share even more of our personal top games in Top Picks

Following our collective GOTY lists, here are some of our personal favourite games of 2019.

The 'Top Picks' video series continues, and this time, you'll get two top picks lists at once - we can't have them heading into 2020 after all, that would be a scandal. Today, Gamereactor Spain editor Sergio and Gamereactor Portugal's editor in chief Ricardo share their personal top GOTY picks and as per usual, you can check the videos out below.

Which games made an impression on you this year?

