We settle the console wars in Console Wars: The Card Game

Although I am obviously passionate about video games, those who have followed me for a long time know that I also enjoy board games. However, I generally dislike it when these worlds intersect. Board games are rarely successfully transferred to digital format, and board games based on video games often feel like superficial licensed products that do not really add anything.

Now it's time to settle the console wars once and for all.

Console Wars: The Card Game, however, manages to be a kind of well-made middle ground. It's not based on a single game, there are no preconceived notions about what has to be included and how things should work. Instead, you are thrown into reality (well, sort of) to take on the role of a heavyweight in the gaming industry, where you have to release your own games and keep the fans happy - which, as we all know, is impossible. Angry console warriors are always ready to make life miserable for people who just want to play and have fun. After playing a few rounds with colleagues and friends, it's pretty clear that this isn't just an ironic concept for gamers based on a funny premise. It's actually quite cleverly designed. And a lot of fun.

Console Wars: The Card Game is, as the title suggests, a clear jab at the whole infected discussion about console platforms, exclusive titles, fanboys, and publisher decisions that no one really wants, but everyone has opinions about, regardless of whether the nonsense should be defended (your own team) or criticised (perceived opponents). In short, you play to fight for market share, hot game releases and fan favour, all packaged in a presentation full of satiric nods to real titles such as Starview Alley, Agitated Birds, Candy Ca$h, Car Tourismo, and Resident Devil, which are just a few of my favourites.

Gather your strong game series and many fans.

These are the types of cards you play to build up your exclusivity portfolio, which will hopefully win over the audience. The goal is to be the first player to reach four unique and complete genres in your portfolio, and the journey there is clever, nerdy, and very exciting. I'm not sure if it's best to compare it to other video games or board games, but if I had to, I'd say it's Mario Party meets Exploding Kittens.

The rules are very simple and everything you need to know is written on a small help card that you can give to each player, while the rest of the cards are self-explanatory. The basic premise is that you draw two cards each time it's your turn and perform up to three actions (basically the same as playing three cards). The rounds therefore go quickly, but there is a surprising amount of strategy involved. Should you focus on quickly building your strong game series, gaining lots of fans or try to sabotage your opponents?

It's pretty clear that the creators are totally in tune with the gaming world, right?

It's difficult to stick to a predetermined strategy because you have to navigate according to what is happening on the board. There are few things more frustrating than being almost at the finish line, only to have someone else steal what you have created and, in one move, turn a given advantage into a loss.

One thing I want to highlight is how well-made everything is. The cards are of high quality in terms of both print and paper, the illustrations are charming (many require you to know your gaming history to understand what is meant), and it's easy to get started. The only objections are that younger players will find it difficult to play because it still contains some text, and I regret that the accompanying box is so small that it doesn't hold the cards after you've sleeved them, something I do with basically all my games.

Of course, the expansions are called DLC.

Console Wars: The Card Game feels complete as it is, but there is already talk of expansions, charmingly referred to as DLC. Hopefully, this will become a living game that will be around for a long time, as not since Boss Monster: The Dungeon Building Card Game have I seen a video game-inspired board game that has been as entertaining and lovingly designed. All of us who have taken part in the console wars on various gaming forums and/or social media will have extra fun and at the same time perhaps feel a little offended.

This is one of the most accurate, laugh-inducing card games I've tested in a long time. It combines a fast pace, wicked humour, and lovely teasing in a gaming world that sometimes takes itself a little too seriously. We can't help but recommend it.

Rating: 8 out of 10

Check out a presentation of the rules at this link.