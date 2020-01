The Surge 2 is Deck13's sequel that reintroduces us to a brutal world filled with combat, scrap, and heartache, and The Kraken DLC continues that legacy with even more content for us to sink our teeth into.

That's just what we plan to do today as well, since we're heading to our live page at 15:00 GMT (16:00 CET) to try the DLC and release the Kraken, so why not join us?