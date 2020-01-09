LIVE

news

We see the customisable lightshow of the Pix backpack

At CES this year we got the chance to toy around with the possibilities allowed by the Pix backpack, guided by CEO Margaret Rimek.

On our Quick Look series of tech videos we've taken a look at a few backpacks and protective cases, and at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) we got to look at another backpack, although this has some rather unique features to set it apart.

It's called the Pix, along with the Pix Mini model, and CEO Margaret Rimek shows us how it works. Essentially it can display light messages and images on the back via an app, as you can see in the video below, allowing for creative designs that can quickly be uploaded and applied to the backpack.

We're at CES all week, so stay tuned for more on the various kinds of technology we're seeing at the show.

Is this a cool concept?

