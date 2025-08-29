We review and recap Gamescom on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Gamescom has been and gone. The annual German video game convention is once again in the books, and while we're still working through our gathered coverage at the event, Alex and I have taken a bit of time to sit down and review this year's festival.

Yep, on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, we look back at the 2025 convention to discuss our time wandering around the Koelnmesse's halls, all while spotlighting a handful of the titles that most caught our attention. We pick out our stars on the showfloor and also Opening Night Live, with some crossovers here and there.

To catch the 64th episode of The Gamereactor Show, be sure to look below or instead visit your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.