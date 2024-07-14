We recommend ten hidden gems for Xbox Game Pass

HQ

As you know, there are plenty of great games for Playstation Plus Extra/Premium and Xbox Game Pass, and it's easy to miss the goodies. That's why a few years ago I wrote a series of three articles about gems for these two services, with the focus of trying to highlight titles I feared many of you might have missed, a concept that quickly became popular. Since all these articles are now out of date as games come and go, I thought I'd offer a round of new gems just in time for the summer.

The idea is to recommend games you might have missed, so you won't find any Forza, Gears of War or Starfield in this series of articles, but a lot of other nice things for many different tastes. Check out below for ten eminent tips that will make your gaming life more enjoyable. If you need further tips, I suggest you wait for our Playstation Plus Extra/Premium list which is also coming soon (the lists contain games available for both formats), and there is also a Switch equivalent in the works.

Arcade Paradise

This is an ad:

In Arcade Paradise, we take on the role of Ashley, determined to turn her boring little family business into a vibrant and pulsating arcade. Offering a nostalgic trip back to the 80s, with an abundance of charming arcade games to play, Arcade Paradise captures the essence of old-time gaming fun perfectly. The colourful graphics and uplifting music enhance the entertaining atmosphere and make every moment a nostalgic celebration. For anyone who loves gaming history and is looking for an irresistible mix of humour, adventure and retro charm, this is something you will really enjoy.

Cassette Beasts

Catching monsters is always entertaining, but few games do it as well as Pokémon. One of the top contenders, however, is Cassette Beasts, a real gem that many may have missed. It combines both nostalgia and innovation brilliantly, using cassette tapes to capture and care for monsters in a charming retro-inspired world. The gameplay mechanics let you mix and match different monsters to create powerful hybrids, giving the game a depth that kept me engaged for an inordinate amount of time. In short, Cassette Beasts delivers a delightful mix of old and new, and if you've been looking for a fresh twist on the monster-catching concept, you just can't miss this.

Chants of Sennaar

Chances are you've never even heard of Chants of Sennaar, which is the very definition of a hidden gem that can be easily missed in the constant flow of game releases, but really offers something special. With its innovative puzzle mechanics, where you get to act as a linguistic detective and interpret foreign languages to solve puzzles, it offers a unique and satisfying challenge that is hard to put down. Graphically, too, the game is a feast for the eyes, with beautiful hand-drawn environments and a very distinctive style accompanied by a mysterious and captivating atmosphere. If you're looking for something different and engaging, Chants of Sennaar is a game not to be missed.

Cocoon

Created by one of the geniuses who previously spoilt us with titles like Limbo and Inside, Cocoon offers innovative and captivating puzzle mechanics where you navigate through beautifully designed worlds within worlds. Sound strange? The quirky gameplay combines clever puzzles with a hypnotic atmosphere that is guaranteed to suck you in from the very first moment, where the stylised graphics and evocative soundscape help create an immersive and almost dreamlike experience. If you want to experience something you've never experienced before, Cocoon is a must.

This is an ad:

Coral Island

Of course, I wasn't alone in feeling a little empty after playing through Stardew Valley, and since then I haven't really found anything that offers the same. Coral Island, however, is one of the games that comes closest, offering a modern twist on the classic farming simulator genre, with an eco-friendly slant that feels both fresh and relevant. Not only do you have to build and manage your farm, but you also have to care for and restore the nearby coral reef (mentioned in the title). The charming graphics and colourful characters make every visit to my digital farm a pure delight, and if you love casual yet meaningful gaming experiences, I can't think of a better summer game.

Jusant

An adventure that revolves around rock climbing may not sound that hot, but the fact is that Don't Nod, as usual, offers something completely unique in Jusant. Here we explore a seemingly extinct and vertical world, which offers both great gameplay and a gripping story while we slowly but surely learn what happened to the people who lived here before. For those looking for something that combines depth, beauty and an immersive gameplay experience, Jusant is definitely worth diving into, especially if you appreciate games such as Journey.

Little Kitty, Big City

Being a little kitten in a big city is, of course, fraught with danger, but any lively environment offers not only dangers but also opportunities. The charming graphics and layout do a great job of capturing the essence of how a cat might experience a modern city, from quirky encounters with residents to exploratory excursions through parks and alleys. But not only is there a playful tone and charm, but also very good and varied gameplay, making Little Kitty, Big City ultimately a real feel-good experience that is perfect for all pet lovers.

Planet of Lana

The Swedish adventure Planet of Lana takes you on a beautiful and emotional journey through a hand-painted world filled with mystery and danger. You take on the role of Lana, who, together with her loyal companion, embarks on a peculiar adventure with tricky puzzles to save her planet. The visual style is incredibly beautiful and it's also technically polished. The evocative music further enhances the gripping narrative and offers a heart-warming story. Coupled with great gameplay and emotional depth, Planet of Lana is a game that really stands out and offers an unforgettable experience you will remember long after the credits have finished rolling.

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors may not be the definition of an unknown gem, but the fact is that it doesn't seem to have broken through to console audiences in the same way it has to PC yet. This is the definition of addictive gameplay and I have lost a lot of sleep over the last two years by uttering the words "just one more time" a few too many times at bedtime. Vampire Survivors offers an addictive mix of simple action and deep strategy, as you battle waves of enemies and upgrade your abilities in an ever-escalating fight for survival. Its pixelated graphics and retro aesthetic provide a delightful nostalgia kick, while the intuitive gameplay mechanics make it easy to get into the fun. In short, Vampire Survivors is a game that deserves your attention if you're looking for something that combines old-school charm with modern gaming fun.

Venba

I guess most of you have missed this, but it is really something out of the ordinary. The game offers a cosy story about an Indian family, where you cook traditional dishes and explore the country through cooking. There's a beautifully hand-drawn style with both a warm and nostalgic atmosphere, and each dish you cook has a deeper meaning in the overall narrative. In short, Venba is a unique and emotional gaming experience, and as a Swede, getting this insight into the everyday life of an Indian family feels both exciting and enriching. Make sure to give Venba a chance.