We recommend some free games to play in lockdown

These are challenging times that we're living through, and not everyone is having an easy time of it, with many workers having to brave the outside world while everyone else is forced to pass the time from the comfort of their homes.

A lot of people are turning to gaming as a way to keep themselves occupied, but it can also be an expensive hobby and not everyone has money to spend on entertainment. That's why we've collected together a bunch of games that will offer you a few hours of entertainment but without asking for anything in return.

You might not be able to play them forever, and there'll be paywalls to navigate as you go, but the games profiled below are free to an extent and are available now (although on console you may need a paid subscription to access online features, something we haven't accounted for, so bear that in mind).

And so, without further ado, here are some good free games to play in lockdown.