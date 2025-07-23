We recap yesterday's disappointing Pokémon Presents on the latest The GR Show

HQ

It's time for a new episode of The Gamereactor Show and today we have an episode for you dedicated to very recent events. Following the Pokémon Presents show happening yesterday, which all signs were pointing towards it being rather promising ahead of time, we've recorded an episode that recaps the broadcast and dives into whether we have little to any energy or expectation for these shows in the future.

Yep, we share our thoughts on the rather disappointing broadcast and why it seems like they have become the polar opposite to appointment viewing as of the moment.

But that's not all, we also take a bunch of time to discuss Donkey Kong Bananza and share some thoughts on the game and our experiences with it following its acclaimed launch.

Be sure to listen to the latest episode of the show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.