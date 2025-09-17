We recap the Super Mario 40th anniversary Nintendo Direct on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

It's time for a new episode of The Gamereactor Show. For the 66th episode of the podcast, Alex and I team back up to recap and discuss the recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which was held to celebrate and mark 40 years since Super Mario first debuted.

The show ended up being a rather impressive one, so naturally the question shifts to whether this was the best show in recent memory? We discuss this and the various announcements and reveals, pinpointing the ones we found most exciting and the ones that may have even rubbed us the wrong way.

Catch the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or at your favourite podcast provider, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.