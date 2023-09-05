We recap Gamescom and talk Starfield reviews in the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

Now that Gamescom is in the books and Starfield is essentially here (as it has been available through Early Access since Thursday, despite its real launch being set for tomorrow), we've decided to dedicate the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to precisely these two topics.

In the episode, which you can catch in full below and on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music/Audible, and Google Podcasts, we talk about our experience out in Cologne for the annual massive games fair, on top of talking about what Starfield's critical reception means for Bethesda and AAA games in the future.

Needless to say, there's a lot to look forward to in this new episode of The Gamereactor Show, so don't miss out.