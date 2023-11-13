We recap BlizzCon and talk Grand Theft Auto in the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

With another big week behind us, co-hosts of The Gamereactor Show, Ben and Alex, have teamed up once again to discuss their thoughts on the latest developments in the games and entertainment space.

In this episode of the podcast, we talk all about our on-site experience at BlizzCon, all before discussing our thoughts on the inevitable mega launch that will be Grand Theft Auto VI, on top of touching on the Hollywood strikes coming to an end and the many delays that have been announced following that. We also discuss a few other recent news topics so don't miss this Newscast special episode of The Gamereactor Show below.

