We recap BlizzCon and talk Grand Theft Auto in the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

We also touch on the Hollywood strikes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and more in the lengthy Newscast.

With another big week behind us, co-hosts of The Gamereactor Show, Ben and Alex, have teamed up once again to discuss their thoughts on the latest developments in the games and entertainment space.

In this episode of the podcast, we talk all about our on-site experience at BlizzCon, all before discussing our thoughts on the inevitable mega launch that will be Grand Theft Auto VI, on top of touching on the Hollywood strikes coming to an end and the many delays that have been announced following that. We also discuss a few other recent news topics so don't miss this Newscast special episode of The Gamereactor Show below.

You can also catch the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music/Audible, so be sure to head over there to listen to the latest episode on-the-go.

