We rave about Joker: Folie à Deux in the latest episode of Film Frenzy

HQ

Joker's sequel Folie à Deux is arguably the most-anticipated film left in 2024. Now that we have seen Paul Atreides' rise to power, it's time to get back to the grimy streets of Gotham for Todd Philips' take on the clown prince of crime.

In our latest Film Frenzy discussion, we pour over the trailer and talk about how Joker: Folie à Deux is so far meeting our expectations and how it can surpass them in the future. There's some concerns sprinkled in, too, and of course it wouldn't be a Film Frenzy without us going randomly off topic at some point.

Check out the video below and let us know your most anticipated movie of this year: