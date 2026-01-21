We ran through MSI's latest laptops at CES

HQ

A gaming laptop might not have the portability of a handheld PC like the Steam Deck, nor the power of a full tower PC, but these devices are still incredibly popular for offering a sweet middle ground between the two. Few do laptops better than MSI, and so we couldn't miss the chance to take a tour of their latest laptops at CES.

In the video below, we check out the Prestigious, Cyber, Precis, and Raider laptops, all boasting increased performance, crisp visuals, and more for users to enjoy. If you're looking to upgrade your laptop or simply want to see what MSI is cooking up with its latest line-up, check out our overview below: