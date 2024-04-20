We put the BYD Seal through the ringer on the latest EV Hour

HQ

We here at Gamereactor have been spending more and more time exploring the electric vehicle space. As part of this effort, we've created a host of videos as part of our dedicated EV Hour series, and now we're expanding this further in the form of a brand new episode framed around the BYD Seal.

This EV promises a 0-62 mph acceleration of 3.8 seconds and a combined total range of 354, all from its 82.5kWh battery. It also has a design that uses an X-shaped front that "exudes sportiness and style" and an interior that features a 15.6-inch multimedia touchscreen display with a rotatable function. Add to this a panoramic sunroof, sport seats, smart storage, and fast-charging capability.

To see what this all means in practice, our very own Magnus has hit the road in the BYD Seal to see how it performs in the wild. You can follow him on that short road trip below in the latest EV Hour episode.