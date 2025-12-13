We probably shouldn't expect Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic before 2030

HQ

One of the biggest news during The Game Awards on Thursday night was the announcement of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, the third game in the single-player saga, the last installment of which was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords from 2004.

This made many people immensely excited, which is not surprising since the original is often considered the best Star Wars game of all time and also one of the best role-playing games ever. The hype was amplified by the fact that it is being created by Casey Hudson, who also made Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (and the Mass Effect games), so there are competent people behind the wheel.

So when will it be released? Unfortunately, we have some really bad news on that front. The highly respected journalist Jason Schreier writes on Bluesky that the studio developing the game was founded this year, and that we should definitely not expect a release until 2030 at the very earliest, and he jokingly suggests that PlayStation 7 may well be the format of choice:

"Last night's biggest surprise was Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, led by Casey Hudson, who directed KOTOR (and Anthem). Exciting news for lots of people... but Lucasfilm says the studio was founded this year, which means that 2030 is an *optimistic* guess. Maybe it'll be a PlayStation 7 game."

In short, we'll just have to wait and see. Release in five years in the best-case scenario, but it could also take much longer.