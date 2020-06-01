Cookies

We preview the games coming in the month of June

It's time for our monthly look ahead at the major releases coming to all major platforms.

It's the time of the month when we take stock of all the major releases coming to PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One, and the coming weeks will see the launch of a number of very interesting games, including the much-anticipated release of The Last of Us: Part II. Throw in a remaster of an old favourite (there's a new one every month, isn't there?), a promising early access launch, and a major Pokémon expansion, and you can see that June is shaping up rather nicely indeed.

