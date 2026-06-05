We preview Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase on the latest The Gamereactor Show

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We're well into the busiest week of the year for gaming news and information, as the 'not-E3' period is in full swing. Already, the State of Play broadcast has arrived and offered up tons of promising reveals and announcements, but it'll be followed by other major broadcasts in the days ahead, including tonight's Summer Game Fest.

To this end, for today's The Gamereactor Show episode, we preview Summer Game Fest and also Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase, talking about what we expect to see at both shows and also what we really hope will make an appearance.

This is also after sharing some thoughts and impressions on the State of Play, including talking about God of War: Laufey's cube, which Alex certainly has some strong opinions about. Be sure to catch all of this, including brief teasers for other shows like Future Games Show and PC Gaming Show too, in the latest episode of the podcast.

And to this end, you can find the new show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.