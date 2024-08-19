We preview Gamescom on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It's almost time for what has arguably become the biggest event on the gaming calendar as Gamescom officially kicks off tomorrow when the Opening Night Live show is held all before the convention opens its doors to industry folk on Wednesday and then the wider public the day after.

With a lot to come, and with Gamereactor once again set to be boots on the ground with a busy team, we've dedicated the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to Gamescom, where Ben and Alex discuss what they expect from this year's show and this year's Opening Night Live too.

As usual, we also get wrapped up in the occasional segue, with this one seeing us explore the bizarre situation surrounding Australian breakdancing sensation Dr. Rachel "Raygun" Gunn and the allegations against her involvement in the Paris Olympics.

To catch all of this and more, be sure to listen to the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, and Spreaker.