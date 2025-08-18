We preview Gamescom 2025 on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It's time for what has become the biggest event in the annual games calendar, as following the collapse of E3, the German Gamescom has run away and become the titan of the bunch. For 2025, Gamescom happens this week, with Opening Night Live scheduled for as soon as tomorrow, August 19, and with that coming up it's time for our annual The Gamereactor Show episode dedicated to the festival.

That's right, this time Alex and I share all of our expectations and hopes about Gamescom 2025 and Opening Night Live, discussing the announcements we expect and the things we hope to see too.

To hear our hopes and dreams for the imminent show and festival, be sure to check out the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.