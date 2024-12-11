We predict The Game Awards winners on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Tomorrow night, The Game Awards takes place. Every year, despite fans throwing a hissy fit over snubs, awards given out to the "wrong" game and more, people still flock to Twitch, YouTube, and wherever else they can go to view the show.

Ahead of the event, we sat down on The Gamereactor Show to discuss which games we think should and will win awards tomorrow night. In some cases, we have had to let our favourites down in order to go with the more logical option, and in other places we hope the right pick is made.

If you want to listen to see if you agree with our takes, you can find the podcast below, or on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spreaker.