We praise our personal gaming favourites in 'Top Picks'

As the year comes to a close, we continue our video series 'Top Picks', where editors from various Gamereactor networks list their favourite games of 2019.

While Game of the Year lists are great ways to show readers a united network-wide front, listing games voted on by our editors, our annual Top Picks video series delves deeper into these voters minds, unearthing some personal favourites. Gamereactor Denmark's editor in chief Magnus debuted our 'Top Picks' video series earlier today and now, it's time for Jonas from Gamereactor Sweden to share his thoughts on his personal favourite games of the year.

Check Jonas' Top Picks video below.

