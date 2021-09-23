We played a 5v5 match in FIFA 22 Volta

HQ

Volta is back with FIFA 22, allowing you to play street football and indoor football matches, but this year it includes new animations and gameplay mechanics that further distinguish it from traditional FIFA gameplay, making it more arcadey and spectacular.

Below you can watch a 5v5 match, in which we only controlled our avatar. Also watch out for the new special abilities, which allow you to defend better, shoot harder, and run faster for a few seconds.

FIFA 22 arrives on October 1st, but over the next few days we will be sharing more videos and information about the game.