We paint a brief portrait of the new Xbox boss

Phil Spencer is stepping down as CEO of Microsoft Gaming, and many believed that when this day came, Sarah Bond would take over his role. But as Spencer leaves Microsoft, Sarah Bond is doing the same, so who will lead Microsoft Gaming in the future?

Microsoft has chosen to give the position to 36-year-old tech executive Asha Sharma, who has Indian roots and comes from a position where she headed product development at Microsoft's Core AI division. Sharma has a business degree from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, a programme that focuses on strategy, operations and technology-driven management.

Asha Sharma // Microsoft

Asha Sharma began her career at Microsoft in 2011 in marketing. After two years there, she was hired by Porch Group, which provides a platform that helps homeowners with insurance and connecting them with the relevant authorities and companies if, for example, they need to renovate their home, expand it or move. Sharma was hired as COO and helped build the company, playing a key role in its IPO, which was valued at $1 billion. She was responsible for product development, engineering, sales, marketing and operations, and was also CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) and a member of the board of directors from 2015 to 2022.

In 2017, she joined Meta as Vice President of Product and Engineering, where she led product teams working on Instagram Direct and Messenger and was General Manager for "calling, video and kids experiences". She then spent three years as COO at Instacart (a kind of Hello Fresh), where she helped lead the company through an IPO and to positive earnings.

In 2024, she returned to Microsoft as President of Core AI Product. Here, she led a global product portfolio covering AI models, applications, agents, developer tools and "responsible AI". It was from this position that she was appointed as the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a challenge she has now accepted.

Asha Sharma and Matt Booty // Microsoft

As you can see, Asha Sharma has no experience in the gaming industry, but she does have an impressive CV and experience in building and running large parts of major companies. This may prove to be an advantage when it comes to driving the Xbox division forward, and after all, she is surrounded by leaders who know more about the gaming industry than she does. For example, her new COO Matt Booty is moving up from head of Xbox Game Studios to COO of Microsoft Gaming.

It will be interesting to see whether Asha Sharma will be able to steer Xbox through a turbulent period in which RAM prices are skyrocketing, the company is still in the process of converting from a traditional console manufacturer to one of the world's largest game publishers, a new multi-platform strategy is being implemented, and the new Xbox is likely to become a premium hybrid between a gaming PC and a console. In any case, there will be plenty to keep the new woman at the helm of Xbox Gaming busy in the coming years.