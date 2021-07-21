We offer our thoughts on Elgato's very first webcam

Elgato has become a household name for streamers and content creators due to its impressive range of products that are perfect companions for streamers. The electronic manufacturer's portfolio includes the likes of external and internal capture cards, microphones, lights, and the ever-popular Stream Deck (not to be confused with Valve's latest announcement, the Steam Deck). One particular product essential for streaming that the company hasn't directly targeted in the past (although it has produced various solutions such as the Camlink adapters and Epoccam) is the webcam, but this has now changed as they have released the Elgato Facecam.

The Elgato Facecam is a pretty capable 1080p60 webcam that retails for the affordable price of £159. One of its most alluring features is that all of your settings are saved directly on the webcam itself so you don't need to adjust them everytime you open a streaming program or when moving between devices.

We were recently able to unbox and quickly test out the Elgato Facecam and you can check out our very first impressions in the video above.