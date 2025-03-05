We now know how long our Assassin's Creed Shadows game will last

HQ

Assassin's Creed Shadows is just two weeks away from its long-awaited release, after being delayed twice and facing all sorts of problems during its last stage of development, though few of these were actually related to its technical quality, but rather to controversies over its approach to Japanese history and culture. But all that aside, it's time to sharpen your katana and your hidden blade, because there are many hours of gameplay ahead of us very soon. And according to the game's creative director, Jonathan Dumont, we now have a rough idea of how long it will take us to reach the end credits, depending on our play style.

According to what Dumont shared in his interview with Genki, the main story will take between 30 and 40 hours for those who go more or less straight for it. For completionists and those who enjoy getting lost in Ubisoft's feudal Japan, the game could stretch to 80 hours. That's a much more measured length than Assassins's Creed Valhalla, the last major instalment in the series of this calibre. The last Assassin's Creed Mirage was also more restrained, but it's considered more of a spin-off of Valhalla than a main installment with more weight in the series' larger mural.

