We now have a release date for Stranger than Heaven

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Sega and RGG Studio took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to show us a new cinematic trailer for Stranger than Heaven, their new IP which will follow a story of action and revenge across three eras, set in the same world as Yakuza/Like a Dragon. Alongside RGG Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama, Snoop Dogg took to the stage, having a role in the story of the yakuza and Japanese organised crime. The one we didn't expect to see was Tupac, who will feature in the game thanks to an AI recreation with his family's permission.

Finally, Yokoyama announced that Stranger than Heaven will be released on 15 January 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. Check out the trailer revealing the full cast below.