We nearly get into a fight over Mission: Impossible on the latest Film Frenzy

HQ

Following our previous episode of Film Frenzy where Magnus enlightened us on the magnificence that is Dune: Part Two, we sat back down to discuss a wider topic in film, which is what blockbusters are going to look like in the future.

As usual, the conversation was quickly derailed as we ended up talking Mean Girls, takeaway burgers, how many Mission: Impossible movies you actually need to see, and pretty much anything besides our main topic.

Check out the full episode below, and be sure to tune in next week to see what we think about the biggest stories in movies.